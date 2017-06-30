PM strengthened economy, made Pakistan nuclear power: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani said Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif strengthened the economy, made Pakistan a nuclear power and put the country on the path of prosperity.
In a statement, he said name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
was not in the Panama Papers.
He said people were looking at all the events surrounding the
Panama Papers case, adding people continued their support for Nawaz
Sharif.
He said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) called those witnesses
who were opponents of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Kirmani said there was a silence about presence of names of
other politicians in Panama Papers.
He asked whether other politicians whose names appeared in
Panama Papers were above the law and constitution.
