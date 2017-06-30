PM strengthened economy, made Pakistan nuclear power: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani said Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif strengthened the economy, made Pakistan a nuclear power and put the country on the path of prosperity.

In a statement, he said name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

was not in the Panama Papers.

He said people were looking at all the events surrounding the

Panama Papers case, adding people continued their support for Nawaz

Sharif.

He said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) called those witnesses

who were opponents of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Kirmani said there was a silence about presence of names of

other politicians in Panama Papers.

He asked whether other politicians whose names appeared in

Panama Papers were above the law and constitution.