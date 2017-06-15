PM proves no one above law: Tahira Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has
practically proved supremacy of law by presenting himself
for accountability.
Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb Thursday said
institutions strengthen a nation and PM has today proved that even
he is not above law, adding that “if Prime Minister can appear
before court, anyone else should appear when called”.
She said supremacy of law is prime objective of Pakistan
Muslim League and they never compromised on that.
Talking to APP outside Judicial Academy, she said for the
first time the sitting Prime Minister of the country appeared before
such a panel, because he believed in rule of law
and supremacy of the constitution.
She said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was most
popular leader and his decision of appearing before Joint Investigation
Team (JIT) has increased his prestige and respect.
She shared that decision of JIT would clarify false claims of
his political rivals who himself have not delivered anything for
masses.
