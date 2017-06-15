PM proves no one above law: Tahira Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has

practically proved supremacy of law by presenting himself

for accountability.

Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb Thursday said

institutions strengthen a nation and PM has today proved that even

he is not above law, adding that “if Prime Minister can appear

before court, anyone else should appear when called”.

She said supremacy of law is prime objective of Pakistan

Muslim League and they never compromised on that.

Talking to APP outside Judicial Academy, she said for the

first time the sitting Prime Minister of the country appeared before

such a panel, because he believed in rule of law

and supremacy of the constitution.

She said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was most

popular leader and his decision of appearing before Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) has increased his prestige and respect.

She shared that decision of JIT would clarify false claims of

his political rivals who himself have not delivered anything for

masses.