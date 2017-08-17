PM for comprehensive plan to further improve railways service delivery

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Thursday stressed the need for working out a comprehensive plan to
further improve the service delivery of the railways and implement
it at the earliest for socio-economic development of the country.
Chairing a meeting on the affairs of Pakistan Railways, wherein
he was briefed on the overall performance of Railways Ministry, the
prime minister said that the development of railways would be of
great social significance and would contribute towards socio-
economic development of the country.
The meeting held at Prime Minister’s Chamber was attended by
Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and senior government
officials.
The railways minister briefed the prime minister on various
initiatives taken during last four years which had resulted in
significant improvement and performance of the organization.
Prime Minister Abbasi appreciated overall improvement in terms
of services as well as revenue generation and emphasized the need to
further focus on development of the infrastructure and improvement
in service delivery.
The prime minister was also briefed on the up-gradation of
ML-1 (from Karachi to Peshawar) to be executed under the China Pakistan
Economic Corridor.
He directed that the project’s implementation should be
expedited as it would result in improvement of the railways’
infrastructure while simultaneously improving the services.