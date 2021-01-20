Home Photos Feature Photos Women carry water pots to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi... PhotosFeature Photos Women carry water pots to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi Pak Daman during the annual urs celebrations of shrine of Bibi Pak Daman Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 10:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-200121 LAHORE: January 20 - Women carry water pots to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi Pak Daman during the annual urs celebrations of shrine of Bibi Pak Daman. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ A large number of devotees attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of devotees attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman A large number of devotees attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman Devotee attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman