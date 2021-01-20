Devotee attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman
APP52-200121 LAHORE: January 20 - Devotee attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  LAHORE, Jan 20: Devotee women gather to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi Pak Daman at annual Urs celebrations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR