Home National Devotee attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak... National Devotee attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 10:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-200121 LAHORE: January 20 - Devotee attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ LAHORE, Jan 20: Devotee women gather to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi Pak Daman at annual Urs celebrations. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE, Jan 20: Devotee women gather to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi Pak Daman at annual Urs celebrations. Function held to celebrate Christmas in Peshawar Labourers paints on the shrine of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam