Home Photos Feature Photos Volunteers distributing free food among the faithful to break their fasting at... PhotosFeature Photos Volunteers distributing free food among the faithful to break their fasting at a roadside greenbelt during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 10:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-240421 LAHORE: April 24 - Volunteers distributing free food among the faithful to break their fasting at a roadside greenbelt during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch ALSO READ A large number of faithful offering second Friday prayers at Faisal Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people standing in queues in front of a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul... A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of faithful offering dua after second Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak