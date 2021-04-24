Home Photos Feature Photos An orange line train plying on the tracks as the orange train... PhotosFeature Photos An orange line train plying on the tracks as the orange train service re-operational after closure due to the third layer of COVID-19 Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-240421 LAHORE: April 24 - An orange line train plying on the tracks as the orange train service re-operational after closure due to the third layer of COVID-19. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media after an Iftar with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick smoke emitting from PEL factory after fire on Ferozepur Road A view of closed shops as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media after an Iftar with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau