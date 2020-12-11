Home Photos Feature Photos View of Kite swarm sitting on a tree in a local garden PhotosFeature Photos View of Kite swarm sitting on a tree in a local garden Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 8:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-111220 PESHAWAR: December 11 View of Kite swarm sitting on a tree in a local garden. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP18-111220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A gardener busy in collecting dry leaves of tree at a local park Women on the way carrying dried branches of tree to be used as fuel for cooking purposes near Rawat COAS plants tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan, attends polio free Pakistan event