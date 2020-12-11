Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in roasting peanuts at Firdous Market PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in roasting peanuts at Firdous Market Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 8:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-111220 PESHAWAR: December 11 - A worker busy in roasting peanuts at Firdous Market. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP19-111220 ALSO READ A laborer cleaning peanuts in a traditional way in Firdous Market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A laborer cleaning peanuts in a traditional way in Firdous Market Vendors displaying and roasting peanuts to attract the customers at their roadside setup A view of newly constructed Firdous Market Underpass decorated with colourful lights on final stages of completion