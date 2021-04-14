Vendor busy in arranging and displaying dates to attract the customer at his roadside setup
APP40-140421 LAHORE: April 14 - Vendor busy in arranging and displaying dates to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

A person purchasing dates from stall at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at G-7/2 in Federal Capital

