Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor busy in arranging and displaying dates to attract the customer at... PhotosFeature Photos Vendor busy in arranging and displaying dates to attract the customer at his roadside setup Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-140421 LAHORE: April 14 - Vendor busy in arranging and displaying dates to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Ashraf Ch ALSO READ A person purchasing dates from stall at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at G-7/2 in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A person purchasing dates from stall at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at G-7/2 in Federal Capital A vendor arranging strawberries dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz