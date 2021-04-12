Home Photos General Coverage Photos VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad giving away degree to successful... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad giving away degree to successful student during 8th Convocation 2021 at MBA Hall Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 7:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-120421 SARGODHA: April 12 - VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad giving away degree to successful student during 8th Convocation 2021 at MBA Hall. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood SARGODHA;April12—Students are showing their Medols during Sargodha University 8th convocation 2021 at MBA Hall.APP Photo By Hassan Mahmood APP21-120421SARGODHA: April 12 – Students throwing caps in the air in traditional way during 8th convocation 2021 of University of Sargodha at MBA Hall. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP22-120421SARGODHA: April 12 A students taking selfie with her mates during 8th convocation 2021 of University of Sargodha at MBA Hall. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood ALSO READ Ladies viewing rate list at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup in front of Company Bagh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ladies viewing rate list at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup in front of Company Bagh Third wave of coronavirus spreading speedily due to non-implementation of SOPs: Dr Yasmin Players in Action during District Boxing Championship organized by District Sports Department at Sir Syed Sports Complex