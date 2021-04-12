VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad giving away degree to successful student during 8th Convocation 2021 at MBA Hall
APP20-120421 SARGODHA: April 12 - VC University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad giving away degree to successful student during 8th Convocation 2021 at MBA Hall. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

SARGODHA;April12—Students are showing their Medols during Sargodha University 8th convocation 2021 at MBA Hall.APP Photo By Hassan Mahmood
SARGODHA: April 12 – Students throwing caps in the air in traditional way during 8th convocation 2021 of University of Sargodha at MBA Hall. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
SARGODHA: April 12  A students taking selfie with her mates during 8th convocation 2021 of University of Sargodha at MBA Hall. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
