Team Barry`s receiving winning trophy from the Chief Gust Sufi Farrakh after final match between Pricemeter.pk and Barry`s at Jinnah Polo, Country Club at DHA
APP41-310121 LAHORE: January 31 - Team Barry`s receiving winning trophy from the Chief Gust Sufi Farrakh after final match between Pricemeter.pk and Barry`s at Jinnah Polo, Country Club at DHA. APP photo by Rana Imran

ALSO READ  A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk and Barry`s Polo teams at Jinnah Polo, Country Club in DHA during Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR