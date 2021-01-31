Home Photos Feature Photos Team Barry`s receiving winning trophy from the Chief Gust Sufi Farrakh after... PhotosFeature Photos Team Barry`s receiving winning trophy from the Chief Gust Sufi Farrakh after final match between Pricemeter.pk and Barry`s at Jinnah Polo, Country Club at DHA Sun, 31 Jan 2021, 8:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-310121 LAHORE: January 31 - Team Barry`s receiving winning trophy from the Chief Gust Sufi Farrakh after final match between Pricemeter.pk and Barry`s at Jinnah Polo, Country Club at DHA. APP photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk and Barry`s Polo teams at Jinnah Polo, Country Club in DHA during Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk and Barry`s Polo teams at Jinnah Polo, Country Club in DHA during Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021 A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk and Barry`s Polo teams at Jinnah Polo, Country Club in DHA during Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021 Players struggling to get hold on the ball during final match of Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 between Master Paints and Pricemeterpk. Master paints...