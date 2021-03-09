Home Photos Feature Photos Students giving oath during a ceremony at Govt College for Women Haji...PhotosFeature PhotosStudents giving oath during a ceremony at Govt College for Women Haji Pura Tue, 9 Mar 2021, 10:47 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-090321 SIALKOT: March 09 - Students giving oath during a ceremony at Govt College for Women Haji Pura. APP Photo by Munir ButAPP37-090321SIALKOT: March 09 – Students in a group photo after giving oath during a ceremony at Govt College for Women Haji Pura. APP Photo by Munir ButALSO READ Students participating in walk to mark International Women Day at Government College Women UniversityRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStudents performing in a tableau during Annual Fun Gala of Superior CollegeStudents of Lahore Women’s College University performing in play on the occasion of International Women’s DayStudents participating in different games during Annual Sports Gala of Punjab College