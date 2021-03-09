Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor repairing cages for birds at Sabzal RoadPhotosFeature PhotosA vendor repairing cages for birds at Sabzal Road Tue, 9 Mar 2021, 10:42 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-090321 QUETTA: March 09 - A vendor repairing cages for birds at Sabzal Road. APP photo by Mohsin NaseerRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA woman taking picture of rabbit during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani ParkA flock of birds flying over heap of garbageA flock of birds sitting in water pond at Jamshoro Road