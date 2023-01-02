PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students and Faculty members of UOB handed over goods and other necessary items to Chairman of Higher Education Commissioner for Flood victims of Balochistan Mon, 2 Jan 2023, 10:34 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP46-020123 QUETTA: January 02 - Students and Faculty members of UOB handed over goods and other necessary items to Chairman of Higher Education Commissioner for Flood victims of Balochistan. APP/MNN/IQJ/TZD/FHA APP46-020123 QUETTA