Home Photos General Coverage Photos Student busy in making sculpture during class at Alhamra PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Student busy in making sculpture during class at Alhamra Wed, 13 Jan 2021, 7:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-130121 LAHORE: January 13 - Student busy in making sculpture during class at Alhamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP47-130121 ALSO READ Student busy in making sculpture during class at Alhamra RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Student busy in making sculpture during class at Alhamra RAWALPINDI: August 27 – People wade through a flooded street following monsoon rain and overflowed Nullah Lai passing through the area triggered floods and... RAWALPINDI: August 27 – Rescue workers carry children shift them to safer places following monsoon rain and overflowed Nullah Lai passing through the area...