Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students busy in painting during painting class at Alhamra PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students busy in painting during painting class at Alhamra Wed, 13 Jan 2021, 7:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-130121 LAHORE: January 13 - Students busy in painting during painting class at Alhamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP48-130121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor busy in painting the fuel tank of motorbike at his workplace in the provincial capital ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz talking to media persons after inaugurating Photographic & Painting exhibition to... ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz viewing Photographic & Painting exhibition to observe Kashmir Black Day at...