Home Photos Squash Legend & Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Mr Qamar Zaman in... PhotosSports Photos Squash Legend & Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Mr Qamar Zaman in a group photo at the closing ceremony and distributed trophies & prizes to the men & women finalist players Sat, 12 Dec 2020, 12:56 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-111220 ISLAMABAD: December 11 Squash Legend & Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Mr Qamar Zaman in a group photo at the closing ceremony and distributed trophies & prizes to the men & women finalist players. APP APP51-111220 ALSO READ Players in action during Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men & Women at Mushaf Squash Complex, organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of final match of Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Women playing between Ms Madina Zafar and Faiza Zafar, organized by Pakistan Squash... A view of final match of Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men playing between Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal, organized by Pakistan Squash... A view of final match of Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Women playing between Ms Madina Zafar and Faiza Zafar, organized by Pakistan...