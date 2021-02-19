Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is addressing a press conference at Civil Club Daska
APP66-190221 SIALKOT: Febuary 19 - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is addressing a press conference at Civil Club Daska. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr. Firsdous Ashiq Awan is addressing to media persons at Wazeer Bad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR