Home Photos General Coverage Photos Additional IG Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal is visiting a...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAdditional IG Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal is visiting a Police Post in Kacha along with other officers Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:53 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-190221 BAHAWALPUR: Febuary 19 - Additional IG Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal is visiting a Police Post in Kacha along with other officers. APP photo by Hassan BukhariRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORISLAMABAD: September 06 President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring military award on the officers of the Armed Forces and families of martyred soldiers at...ISLAMABAD: September 06 President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring military award on the officers of the Armed Forces at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP