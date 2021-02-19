Additional IG Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal is visiting a Police Post in Kacha along with other officers
APP67-190221 BAHAWALPUR: Febuary 19 - Additional IG Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal is visiting a Police Post in Kacha along with other officers. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR