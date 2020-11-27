Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan addressing during the inaugural ceremony of National Guidelines for Management of Sexually Transmitted Infections Fri, 27 Nov 2020, 6:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-271120 LAHORE: November 27 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan addressing during the inaugural ceremony of National Guidelines for Management of Sexually Transmitted Infections. APP photo by Rana Imran APP22-271120 ALSO READ Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan distributing shields among the participants during the inaugural ceremony of National Guidelines for Management of Sexually Transmitted Infections RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan distributing shields among the participants during the inaugural ceremony of National Guidelines... Implementation of precautionary measure will help to stop 2nd wave of Covid-19: SAPM Health ISLAMABAD: October 22 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan chaired Inter-Ministerial Health & Population Council endorsed the UHC...