Sindhi Association of North America (SANA)’s Dr. Aijaz Turk speaking during a session titled ‘Contribution of Sindhi Diaspora’ in 6th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) at Arts Council of Pakistan

Sindhi Association of North America (SANA)’s Dr. Aijaz Turk speaking during a session titled ‘Contribution of Sindhi Diaspora’ in 6th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) at Arts Council of Pakistan
APP50-050323 KARACHI: March 05 - Sindhi Association of North America (SANA)’s Dr. Aijaz Turk speaking during a session titled ‘Contribution of Sindhi Diaspora’ in 6th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/FHA
<em>Sindhi Association of North America (SANA)’s Dr. Aijaz Turk speaking during a session titled ‘Contribution of Sindhi Diaspora’ in 6th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) at Arts Council of Pakistan</em>
APP50-050323 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR