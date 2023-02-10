Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori is being briefed during his visit to Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference

Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori is being briefed during his visit to Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference
APP50-100223 KARACHI: February10 – Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori is being briefed during his visit to Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference. APP/ABB
<em>Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori is being briefed during his visit to Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference</em>
APP50-100223 KARACHI:
<em>Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori is being briefed during his visit to Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference</em>
APP51-100223 KARACHI: February10 – Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori along with Admiral Naval Staff , M Amjad Khan Niazi visit the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2023. APP/ABB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR