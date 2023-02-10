15 stranded Pakistani students being repatriated from Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): As many as 15 Pakistani students, who were stranded in different cities of the Turkiye after the earthquake, will return to the country on Friday night.
They are being repatriated on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a news release.
The Embassy of Pakistan in Turkiye has made concerted efforts in this regard.
Under the directions of the Prime Minister @CMShehbaz , Pakistani students who were evacuated from #Gaziantep , have safely boarded @Official_PIA flight back to Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/YVl3k0E7yx
— Pakistan Embassy Türkiye (@PakinTurkiye) February 10, 2023