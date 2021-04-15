Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security officials standing high alert outside the French Consulate to avoid any... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security officials standing high alert outside the French Consulate to avoid any untoward situation Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 10:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-150421 KARACHI: April 15 - Security officials standing high alert outside the French Consulate to avoid any untoward situation. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of standing high alert during the recounting of votes at DC office for GBA-02 constituency Top UN official slams attack on ceremony of French consulate in Saudi Arabia PESHAWAR: October 27 CCPO Muhammad Ali Ganda Pur talking to media during his visit on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid...