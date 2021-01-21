Security official high alert at the National Stadium during the Pakistan Cricket team training and practice session in connection with upcoming test match between Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams
APP36-210121 KARACHI: January 21 - Security official high alert at the National Stadium during the Pakistan Cricket team training and practice session in connection with upcoming test match between Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  NBP supporting agriculture cooperation between China and Pakistan: Chief Representative

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR