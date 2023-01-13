Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad signed an agreement to finance oil derivatives worth USD 1 billion to Pakistan

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad signed an agreement to finance oil derivatives worth USD 1 billion to Pakistan
APP64-120123 ISLAMABAD: January 12 - Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad signed an agreement to finance oil derivatives worth USD 1 billion to Pakistan. APP/TZD/ABB
Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad signed an agreement to finance oil derivatives worth USD 1 billion to Pakistan
APP64-120123 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad exchange documents after signed an agreement to finance oil derivatives worth USD 1 billion to Pakistan

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad exchange documents after signed...

Agreement signed to provide free technical education to Gwadar’s youth

A delegation of SK Hydro led by CEO, Mr. He Xiongfei calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

A delegation of SK Hydro led by CEO, Mr. He Xiongfei calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

CEO SK Hydro presenting a cheque of One Hundred Thousand US Dollars to Prime Minister Muhammmad Shehbaz Sharif for the flood victims

CEO SK Hydro presenting a cheque of One Hundred Thousand US Dollars to Prime Minister Muhammmad Shehbaz Sharif for the flood victims

CEO, K-Electric, Monis Abdullah Alvi calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at Governor House.

CEO, K-Electric, Monis Abdullah Alvi calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at Governor House.

From Australian side Dr. Mark Allon, University of Sydney, while from Pakistan side Dr. Abdul Azeem, DG DOAM signed the agreement. Mrs. Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division graced the signing ceremony as chief guest

From Australian side Dr. Mark Allon, University of Sydney, while from Pakistan side Dr. Abdul Azeem, DG DOAM signed the agreement. Mrs. Fareena Mazhar,...

An Agreement between the University of Sydney, Australia and the Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Culture Division, has been signed at Islamabad

An Agreement between the University of Sydney, Australia and the Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Culture Division, has been signed at...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Etisalat International led by Mr. Mikhail Gerchuk, CEO e& International at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Etisalat International led by Mr. Mikhail Gerchuk,...

Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen-Elite Real Estate Representing Egyptian Businessman Naguib Sawiris's projects in Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen-Elite Real Estate Representing Egyptian Businessman Naguib Sawiris’s projects in Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad...

December 15 - Honourable Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is addressing the CEO Summit & launch of bestselling book”100 Performing CEO's & Companies of Pakistan” at PC Hotel Lahore

Honourable Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is addressing the CEO Summit & launch of bestselling book”100 Performing CEO’s & Companies of Pakistan” at...

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signed a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement” with President Xi Jinping. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman witnesses the signing. Two countries inked agreements worth about $30 billion

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signed a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement” with President Xi Jinping. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman witnesses the signing....

Chairman/Director Vitol, Mr. Christopher Bake along with CEO Hascol Mr. Aqeel Khan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Chairman/Director Vitol, Mr. Christopher Bake along with CEO Hascol Mr. Aqeel Khan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar...