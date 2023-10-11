Secretary, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, conducted a Live E-Katcheri session at the BISP Headquarters

Secretary, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, conducted a Live E-Katcheri session at the BISP Headquarters
APP27-101023 ISLAMABAD: October 10 – Secretary, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, conducted a Live E-Katcheri session at the BISP Headquarters APP/TZD/ABB
Secretary, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, conducted a Live E-Katcheri session at the BISP Headquarters
APP27-101023
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services