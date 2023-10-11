Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi attended the ‘Laptop Distribution Ceremony’ as the chief guest, organized by National Skills University

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi attended the ‘Laptop Distribution Ceremony’ as the chief guest, organized by National Skills University
APP26-101023 ISLAMABAD: October 10 – Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi attended the ‘Laptop Distribution Ceremony’ as the chief guest, organized by National Skills University. APP/TZD/ABB
Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi attended the ‘Laptop Distribution Ceremony’ as the chief guest, organized by National Skills University
APP26-101023
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services