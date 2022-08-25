PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SAPM on Youth Affairs. Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja is being presented with memento during the inauguration ceremony of Prime minister’s Youth Program “Talent Hunt Youth Sports League” organized by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology Thu, 25 Aug 2022, 9:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP90-250822 KARACHI: August 25 - SAPM on Youth Affairs. Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja is being presented with memento during the inauguration ceremony of Prime minister’s Youth Program “Talent Hunt Youth Sports League” organized by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology. APP APP90-250822 KARACHI: APP91-250822 KARACHI: August 25 – SAPM on Youth Affairs. Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja talking to media during the inauguration ceremony of Prime minister’s Youth Program “Talent Hunt Youth Sports League” organized by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology. APP