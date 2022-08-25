PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi and First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi cutting cake of their 50th wedding anniversary with the orphan and special children at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Thu, 25 Aug 2022, 9:38 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP87-250822 ISLAMABAD: August 25 - President Dr. Arif Alvi and First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi cutting cake of their 50th wedding anniversary with the orphan and special children at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP87-250822 ISLAMABAD: APP88-250822 ISLAMABAD: August 25 – President Dr. Arif Alvi and First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo with the orphan and special children on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP89-250822 ISLAMABAD: August 25 – President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the orphan and special children during a dinner at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP