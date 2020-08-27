RAWALPINDI: August 27 – A view of flooded Nullah Lai passing through the area triggered floods and forcing people to move along with their belongings to safer places in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: August 27 - A view of flooded Nullah Lai passing through the area triggered floods and forcing people to move along with their belongings to safer places in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP31-27
RAWALPINDI: August 27 - A view of flooded Nullah Lai passing through the area triggered floods and forcing people to move along with their belongings to safer places in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP31-27
ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: August 27 - A view of flooded Nullah Lai passing through the area triggered floods and forcing people to move along with their belongings to safer places in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR