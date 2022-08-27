PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Rain affected family sitting in the temporary setup at Bypass Road after evacuation from flood hit areas Sat, 27 Aug 2022, 8:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP94-270822 LARKANA: August 27 - Rain affected family sitting in the temporary setup at Bypass Road after evacuation from flood hit areas. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP94-270822 LARKANA: APP95-270822 LARKANA: August 27 – Woman from rain affected area of Gul Muhammad Khoso Village busy in spreading the rice crop for drying purpose near her temporary setup at Bypass Road after evacuated from flood hit area. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro