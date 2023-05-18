Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurate the Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran Border

APP53-180523 PISHIN: May 18 - Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurate the Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran Border. APP/TZD/ABB
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visiting Iranian side of the Mand-Pishin Joint Border Market at Pakistan Iran Border

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi in delegation level meeting at Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran border

Iranian President, Dr Ebrahim Raisi receiving Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran Border

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being received by Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazinjo at Gwadar Airport

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan addressing to public gathering after inaugurate the Public Secretariat at Chuck No. 65 JB

In the new campus of Government College Women's University, wheat was cultivated on 5 acres of land on an experimental basis, while the (GCWUF)Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Rubina Farooq wheat harvest after inaugurate at new campus of Government College Women's University

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran called on Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen at his office

Federal Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan offering Dua after unveiling the plaque to inaugurate construction of a road from Makhan Wala Bridge to Bypass via Chak No.116-JB which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.81.607 million

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is cutting ribbon to inaugurate construction of a canal road from Aminpur Bungalow to Mazara Bridge which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.121.629 million

