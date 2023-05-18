PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurate the Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran Border Thu, 18 May 2023, 6:51 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP53-180523 PISHIN: May 18 - Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurate the Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran Border. APP/TZD/ABB APP53-180523 PISHIN: Sponsored Ad