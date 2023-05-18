Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi at the inauguration ceremony of 100 MW Gabd-Polan Electricity project, Pakistan-Iran border

APP54-180523 PISHIN: May 18 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi at the inauguration ceremony of 100 MW Gabd-Polan Electricity project, Pakistan-Iran border. APP/TZD/ABB
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visiting Iranian side of the Mand-Pishin Joint Border Market at Pakistan Iran Border

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurate the Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran Border

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses at the inaugural ceremony of 100MW Gabd-Polan Electricity Transmission Project at Pakistan-Iran Border

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi visiting Pakistani side of the Mand-Pishin Joint Border Market, Pakistan Iran Border

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi planting a Mango tree at Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran border

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the inaugural ceremony of 100MW Gabd-Polan Electricity Transmission Project at Pakistan-Iran Border

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi in delegation level meeting at Mand-Pishin joint border market, Pakistan-Iran border

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being received by Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazinjo at Gwadar Airport

