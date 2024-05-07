Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding FBR’s Track and Trace System.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding FBR's Track and Trace System.
APP50-070524 ISLAMABAD: May 07 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding FBR's Track and Trace System.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding FBR's Track and Trace System.
APP50-070524
ISLAMABAD: May 07 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services