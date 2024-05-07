An attractive view of sunset during people visiting sea view Beach in the Provincial Capital.

An attractive view of sunset during people visiting sea view Beach in the Provincial Capital.
APP52-070524 KARACHI: May 07 - An attractive view of sunset during people visiting sea view Beach in the Provincial Capital.
An attractive view of sunset during people visiting sea view Beach in the Provincial Capital.
APP52-070524
KARACHI: May 07 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services