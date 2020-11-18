Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting the calligraphic exhibition held in connection with SHAN-E-REHMATUL-LILL-ALAMEEN (SAWW) week
APP55-181120 FAISALABAD: November 18 - Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting the calligraphic exhibition held in connection with SHAN-E-REHMATUL-LILL-ALAMEEN (SAWW) week. APP
APP55-181120

ALSO READ  Prime Minister Imran Khan interacting with factories labourers during his visit

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR