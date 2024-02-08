Election day banner

Polling officials counting vote in a polling stations during General Elections 2024

Polling officials counting vote in a polling stations during General Elections 2024
APP144-080224 HYDERABAD: February 08 – Polling officials counting vote in a polling stations during General Elections 2024. APP/AKS/MAF/TZD/ABB
Polling officials counting vote in a polling stations during General Elections 2024
APP144-080224
HYDERABAD: February 08 – 
Polling officials counting vote in a polling stations during General Elections 2024
APP145-080224
HYDERABAD: February 08 – Polling officials counting vote in a polling stations during General Elections 2024. APP/AKS/MAF/TZD/ABB
Polling officials counting vote in a polling stations during General Elections 2024
APP146-080224
HYDERABAD: February 08 – Polling officials counting vote in a polling stations during General Elections 2024. APP/FHN/MAF/TZD/ABB

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services