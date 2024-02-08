Election day banner

A large number of people in queue outside a polling station at Al –Hilal Housing Society during General Elections 2024

A large number of people in queue outside a polling station at Al –Hilal Housing Society during General Elections 2024
APP147-080224 KARACHI: February 08 – A large number of people in queue outside a polling station at Al –Hilal Housing Society during General Elections 2024. APP/AMH/MAF/TZD/ABB
A large number of people in queue outside a polling station at Al –Hilal Housing Society during General Elections 2024
APP147-080224
KARACHI: February 08 –
A large number of people in queue outside a polling station at Al –Hilal Housing Society during General Elections 2024
APP148-080224
KARACHI: February 08 – Young voters showing National Identity Card in queue outside a polling station during General Elections 2024. APP/AMH/MAF/TZD/ABB

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services