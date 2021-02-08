Home Photos Players of Pakistan and South African Teams posing for group photograph at... PhotosSports Photos Players of Pakistan and South African Teams posing for group photograph at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Test Match at Pindi Cricket Stadium Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 9:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-060221 RAWALPINDI: February 08 Players of Pakistan and South African Teams posing for group photograph at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Test Match at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ A view of 2nd Test Cricket Match playing between Pakistan and South African cricket teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan wins the 2nd Test Match by 95 runs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Ambassador of Greece to Pakistan, H.E. Mr Andreas Papastavrou at Naval... Pakistan’s great tourism potential can be capitalized for revenue, employment generation: PM China appreciates positive remarks by Pakistani, UAE sides about Xinjiang