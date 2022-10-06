People gather near the wreckage passenger’s bus on the Indus highway after the accident collided with passenger’s bus and truck in resulting 13th passenger’s lost their lives and 20 injured in mishap at Indus highway

APP37-061022 JAMSHORO: October 06–People gather near the wreckage passenger’s bus on the Indus highway after the accident collided with passenger’s bus and truck in resulting 13th passenger’s lost their lives and 20 injured in mishap at Indus highway. APP
APP37-061022 JAMSHORO

A view of open sewer manhole without cover may cause of any mishap for road users at main city Satellite town roads

An overloaded motorcycle loader rickshaw on the way near Iqbal Stadium may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities

A open sewerage main-hole on main Satellite Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

A motorcycle loader on the way loaded with long iron bars without any precautionary measures may cause any mishap

View of damage Geedar Kalay road after flash flood and heavy rains hit the area may cause of any mishap in Charsadda

A tree branch indicate to a broken manhole on a main road near Commissioner office disrupting routine traffic may cause of any mishap to needs the attention of concerned authorities

Overloaded Suzuki pickup may cause a mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities at Pirwadhai

Students standing on the back of a passenger van may cause any mishap and need the attention of concerned authorities at Ring road

An open manhole at Haider Road Saddar may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

People walking on a railway track at Pakistan Town neighbourhood which may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities

People on the way crossing through a temporary arrangement at Pirwadhai neighbourhood which may cause a mishap that needs the attention of the concerned authorities

A truck is moving on the damaged bypass bridge near Otha Chowk is very dangerous may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

