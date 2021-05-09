Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF participating in Focused Operation Chinook Archer with United... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF participating in Focused Operation Chinook Archer with United States Navy Ship USS LABOON in Arabian Sea Sun, 9 May 2021, 10:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-090521 KARACHI: May 09 - Crew of United States Navy Ship USS LABOON while exchanging mark of respect with Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF during Focused Operation CHINOOK ARCHER in Arabian Sea. APP APP36-090521 APP37-090521 ALSO READ Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF in formation with Royal Canadian Navy Ship HMCS CALGARY and United States Navy Ship USS LABOON during Focused Operation CHINOOK ARCHER in Arabian Sea RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF in formation with Royal Canadian Navy Ship HMCS CALGARY and United States Navy Ship USS LABOON during Focused Operation CHINOOK... Pakistan Navy keel laying ceremonies of Type-054 A/P Frigate, Milgem Class Corvette held Ration bags being distributed among deserving families of the area by Pakistan Navy and Sahil Welfare Association Paid Advertisements