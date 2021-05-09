Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF participating in Focused Operation Chinook Archer with United States Navy Ship USS LABOON in Arabian Sea
APP37-090521 KARACHI: May 09 - Crew of United States Navy Ship USS LABOON while exchanging mark of respect with Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF during Focused Operation CHINOOK ARCHER in Arabian Sea. APP
APP36-090521

APP37-090521

ALSO READ  Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF in formation with Royal Canadian Navy Ship HMCS CALGARY and United States Navy Ship USS LABOON during Focused Operation CHINOOK ARCHER in Arabian Sea

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR