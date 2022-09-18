Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and JUI-F Leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman addresses an event in the memory of Sardar Attaullah Mengal 1930-2021 “Tribute to His Struggle for Democracy, organized by Balochistan National Party

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and JUI-F Leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman addresses an event in the memory of Sardar Attaullah Mengal 1930-2021
APP23-180922 KARACHI: September 18 - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and JUI-F Leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman addresses an event in the memory of Sardar Attaullah Mengal 1930-2021 "Tribute to His Struggle for Democracy, organized by Balochistan National Party. APP
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and JUI-F Leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman addresses an event in the memory of Sardar Attaullah Mengal 1930-2021 "Tribute to His Struggle for Democracy, organized by Balochistan National Party
APP23-180922 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

September 18 - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal addresses an event in the memory of Sardar Attaullah Mengal 1930-2021 "Tribute to His Struggle for Democracy, organized by Balochistan National Party

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal addresses an event in the memory of Sardar Attaullah Mengal 1930-2021 “Tribute to His Struggle...

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany, Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy in recognition of his illustrious services focused towards Pakistan in a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany, Chief of the Royal Malaysian...

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany, Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy in recognition of his illustrious services focused towards Pakistan in a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany, Chief of the Royal Malaysian...

Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamarud Khan in a group photograph with Pakistan Sweet Home’s position holder students in Matric 2022 on the occasion of Defnece Day

Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamarud Khan in a group photograph with Pakistan Sweet Home’s position holder students in Matric 2022 on...

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival to visit flood affected areas

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival to visit flood affected areas

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ms. Ruth Mukwana section chief of Asia -Pacific, Caribbean, Latin America, Unocha at the Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ms. Ruth Mukwana section chief of Asia -Pacific, Caribbean, Latin America, Unocha at the Parliament House

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan chairing meeting regarding established of Revenue authority Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani also present in the meeting

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan chairing meeting regarding established of Revenue authority Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani also present in the meeting

Chief Guest Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari, Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) in a group photograph during Soft Launch Ceremony of PIMEC 2023

Chief Guest Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari, Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen and...

Chief Guest Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari, Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) during Soft Launch Ceremony of PIMEC 2023

Chief Guest Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari, Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen and...

Chief Minister for Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo addressing a budget session at Balochistan Assembly

Chief Minister for Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo addressing a budget session at Balochistan Assembly

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and other leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and other leaders.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presents annual Budget 2022-23 on the floor of the Provincial Assembly

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presents annual Budget 2022-23 on the floor of the Provincial Assembly