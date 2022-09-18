PhotosPolitical Activity Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and JUI-F Leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman addresses an event in the memory of Sardar Attaullah Mengal 1930-2021 “Tribute to His Struggle for Democracy, organized by Balochistan National Party Sun, 18 Sep 2022, 7:36 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP23-180922 KARACHI: September 18 - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and JUI-F Leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman addresses an event in the memory of Sardar Attaullah Mengal 1930-2021 "Tribute to His Struggle for Democracy, organized by Balochistan National Party. APP APP23-180922 KARACHI: