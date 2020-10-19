MULTAN: October 19 - A view of T-20 cricket match playing between Gulgasht Green Club and Cricket Diction Club at MCG. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP48-19 MULTAN: October 19 - A view of T-20 cricket match playing between Gulgasht Green Club and Cricket Diction Club at MCG. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP48-19

Sponsored Ad