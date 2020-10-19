Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 19 – A boy keenly looking air filled plastic toys... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 19 – A boy keenly looking air filled plastic toys displayed by vendor at one of the street of lines area in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi Mon, 19 Oct 2020, 10:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-19 KARACHI: October 19 - A boy keenly looking air filled plastic toys displayed by vendor at one of the street of lines area in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP49-19 Sponsored Ad