KARACHI: October 19 - A boy keenly looking air filled plastic toys displayed by vendor at one of the street of lines area in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP49-19 KARACHI: October 19 - A boy keenly looking air filled plastic toys displayed by vendor at one of the street of lines area in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP49-19

Sponsored Ad