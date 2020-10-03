Home Photos General Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 03 – MD Bait Ul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi distributing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 03 – MD Bait Ul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi distributing hearing aid devices among the special children during his visit at Shelter Home of Taare Zameen Par Trust. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Sat, 3 Oct 2020, 5:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-03 MULTAN: October 03 - MD Bait Ul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi distributing hearing aid devices among the special children during his visit at Shelter Home of Taare Zameen Par Trust. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP17-03