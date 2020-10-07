Home Photos General Coverage Photos MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 – A PAF mirage fighter aircraft taking off... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 – A PAF mirage fighter aircraft taking off the motorway during the road runway operations exercise. APP Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 11:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP71-07 MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 - A PAF mirage fighter aircraft taking off the motorway during the road runway operations exercise. APP APP71-07 ALSO READ MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 - A PAF mirage fighter aircraft taking off the motorway during the road runway operations exercise. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 – A PAF F-7P aircraft landing on the motorway during the road runway operation exercise. APP MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 – A PAF mirage fighter aircraft taking off the motorway during the road runway operations exercise. APP MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 – A PAF mirage aircraft landing on the motorway during the runway operation exercise. APP