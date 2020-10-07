MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 - A PAF mirage aircraft landing on the motorway during the runway operation exercise. APP
APP70-07 MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 - A PAF mirage aircraft landing on the motorway during the runway operation exercise. APP
APP70-07

ALSO READ  MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 - A PAF F-7P aircraft landing on the motorway during the road runway operation exercise. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR