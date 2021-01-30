Minister Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Khan giving away shield to player during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake
APP47-300121 GHIZER: January 30 - Minister Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Khan giving away shield to player during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain

ALSO READ  Players in action during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake, to promote the winter tourism in the area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR