APP47-300121 GHIZER: January 30 - Minister Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Khan giving away shield to player during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain

Players in action during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake, to promote the winter tourism in the area

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan addressing during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan giving away winning trophy to team IBEX Club from Upper Hunza Ghulkin during the final day of Khalti...

Children's performing traditional dance during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake